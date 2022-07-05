Obituary - Christy Terrell James

Christy Terrell James, 49 years old, was the firstborn child of Neil and Rebecca (Betty) Terrell She was born on June 1, 1973.

She was preceded in death by her father, Neil Terrell.

She is survived by her husband and soul mate Ashley James, her mother Rebecca Terrell, her brother William (Tabitha) Terrell and her sister, Nichole (Anthony) Wills and a number of other family members, including four fur babies, Gabby, Murray, Lulu, and Roscoe. Also surviving are numerous friends that were like family.

Christy graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1991 and attended Georgia Southern University. She has been a certified pharmacy technician for over 25 years. She was a member of Hubert United Methodist Church. Christy enjoyed traveling, crafting, watching nostalgic Television Shows and classic cartoons.

Visitation will be Thursday July 7, 2022 from 6: 00 to 8:00 pm at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2022

