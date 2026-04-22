Calendar0423 2026

Today

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Three: Understanding Taxes will be offered Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKOUT will be held Thursday at the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet April 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä CHILDREN’S ART Workshop will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AUTHOR MEET & Greet will be held Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä WRITERS’ WORKSHOP will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be held April 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Poetry Through the Ages,” will be held April 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BUILDING A Resilient Community Summit will be held April 29, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building, Ogeechee Technical College campus, Joe Kennedy Boulevard. For more information contact Lora Cooper at (912) 764-6179 or bullochcountyfamilyconnection@gmail.com. Hosted by the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services (Bulloch County Family Connection).

ä BLACK OUT Poetry Session for Teens will be held April 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held April 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet May 7 at 1 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for their Annual Chapter Reports. Bring your summer favorite for this luncheon meeting themed, “A Summer Picnic.” Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.