Obituary - Christine Upchurch Meade

Christine "Chris" Upchurch Meade passed away quietly on February 25, 2021, at her daughter's home in Apopka, Fla., after a long fight with dementia and Parkinson's disease. She was 96.Christine was born on January 12, 1925, in Bulloch County and was the fourth child of Julian Winton and Sara Ila Upchurch of Stilson, Ga.She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Guthrie Parker "Buddy" Meade; her son, Sandy Meade Jr.; her two sisters, Sara Helen Martin and Virginia Brown; and one brother, J.W. Upchurch.Christine devoted her life to serving others as a registered nurse. She planned to become a WAVE and completed nurse's training at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. There she met and married Buddy, an engineering student at Georgia Tech.Adventurers, Buddy and Chris traveled and lived many places in the U.S., but eventually moved their family back to Atlanta, where Chris worked at and retired from Ashton Woods Convalescent Center after 20 years. Upon retirement, Buddy and Chris moved to Brooklet, Ga.Christine is survived by her two brothers, Robert Upchurch of Garden City, Ga.; and Calvin Upchurch of Las Vegas, Nev.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki Lynn Fine (Sonny) of Apopka, Fla.; and Mary "Tina" Butler (Brad) of Townsend, Ga.; three grandchildren, Alec Meade (Fine), James Butler (Callie) and Corey Butler; a step great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.Christine will be buried alongside Buddy and Sandy at Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Stilson.The graveside visitation starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, with the funeral to follow at noon with Dr. Bradley Butler officiating.Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2021




