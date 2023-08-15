Obituary - Christine Swint Thomas

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Christine Marie Swint Thomas, age 88, was born on July 2, 1935, to the late Mr. Isadore and Mrs. Gracie Lee Swint. She departed this life on Friday, August 11, 2023, at her residence.

She was a faithful member of Gays Hill Missionary Baptist Church, serving as the mother of the church. But when her health began to fail, she was not able to attend church the way she wanted to.

She loved the Lord and her church family was very dear to her heart.

She was married to the late James Thomas, whom she loved dearly. Christine was also preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Gracie Lee Swint; her son, Ronnie Ortega Black; three sisters, Queen Ester Swint Heard, Rosetta Swint Gardner and Kathy Loretha Swint; one brother, Charles Lindburg Swint; sister-in-law, Judy L. Swint; and a niece, Niki Lakita Swint.

Mrs. Christine Thomas leaves the following loved ones to cherish fond memories: one daughter, Mrs. Pamela (Arthur) Lee of Statesboro, Georgia; her granddaughter, Ms. Tanieka Danielle Royster of Omaha, Nebraska; one great-grandson, Zacarius Keymoni Royster of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, Mr. Alvin Isaac Swint of Handford, California; and Mr. Isadore Alfonso Swint of Metter, Georgia; two sisters, Ms. Daisie Bell Swint of White Plains, New York; and Mrs. Betty (Jimmy) Frazier of Lilburn, Georgia; her devoted niece, Mrs. Princess Swint McCullough of Statesboro, Georgia; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home, 509 Washington Street, in Metter, Georgia.

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home Chapel, 509 Washington Street, Metter, GA, immediately followed by interment at Old Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery (Fish Trap) in Statesboro, GA.

Professional services entrusted to Hodges Funeral Home of Metter, GA.





Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2023

