Obituary - Charlotte Anne Oates Wynn

Charlotte Anne Oates Wynn died August 27, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

Charlotte was loved by those who knew her. With friends spread far and wide, the most and best are those in Statesboro, Ga.

A 37-year veteran teacher, she formed bonds at school, where fellow teachers and students alike have treasured memories (and stories they will take to the grave) and great admiration and respect.

She has maintained friendships with retired teachers, members of First Presbyterian Church, her Bible study and book club and volunteer positions as well. The common thread running through those unions is Charlotte’s love and the fact that she was kind to everyone. She was just the kind of person who is easy to love. Her family figured greatly in her reciprocal circle of love.

Statesboro, Georgia, should be glad that as a ninth grader in Wilson, N.C., she met and seven years later married William Elliott Wynn on June 20, 1965. They celebrated their 58th anniversary less than two months before Elliott’s death on August 15 last year. It was Elliott’s work that brought them both to Georgia, first to Metter and then to Statesboro, where Elliott himself is still remembered from his work at Wynn’s Taxidermy Studio on Zetterower Avenue.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Barnes Williamson Oates and Charles Richard Oates Sr.; her son, Jeremy Gaston Wynn; and brother, Charles Richard Oates of Greenville, N.C.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Hannah Pease; and chosen grandson, Grayson Pease; siblings, Gray Bruton (Sid) of Wilson, N.C.; James Oates (Susan) of Middlesex, N.C.; Margaret Holz (Bill) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; sister-in-law, Sadie Oates of Greenville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 2 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Statesboro with Pastor Taylor Hartmann officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church.

Statesboro Herald, August 29, 2024

