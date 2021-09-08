Obituary - Charlie Franklin Hulsey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Master Sgt. Charlie Franklin Hulsey, United States Army (retired), age 76, was surrounded by friends and family in his home as he entered heaven on September 7, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Charlie was a faithful, lifelong member of Clito Baptist Church.At the age of 17, he joined the United States Army and served his country for 33 years, including his years of service in the Army Reserves and National Guard. He retired as a master sergeant in 1995.Charlie was also a meat cutter and store manager for Winn Dixie and later for David’s Meats.In 1983, he married the love of his life, Cindy Culp, and they made Bulloch County their home, where they started their family business, Bestway Movers.Charlie was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Charlene; and his parents, Alonzo and Josie Hulsey; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Maxine Hulsey, sister, Florette Hulsey; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife, Cindy, he is survived by children, Lamar and Charlie Franklin; a sister, Patty (Charles) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral will be held on Friday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chandler Bland and John Chisari officiating.Pallbearers will be Tracy English, Chris Culp, Garrett Bland, Barnes Rollins Jr., Sam Culp, Colin Culp and Robbie Hunnicutt.Honorary pallbearers will be all nieces and nephews.Interment will be in Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Clito Baptist Church Building Fund, 10062 Clito Road, Statesboro, GA 30461; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



