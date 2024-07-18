Obituary - Charlie D. George

Charlie D. George, 86, a resident of St. Simons Island, died Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Vitality Memory Care on St. Simons Island.

Mr. George was a native of Miller County in Southwest Georgia and had been a resident of Glynn County since 1965.

He was a graduate of Miller County High School, Middle Georgia Junior College and Tampa University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He earned graduate degrees from Georgia Southern University, University of Georgia and NOVA Southeastern University.

Dr. George worked in Liberty County, Fort Stewart Dependents School, Candler County and Glynn County.

He held various positions from teacher-coach, principal and director in the public schools.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged after completion of the eight-year obligation.

Mr. George was a Kiwanian, having been a member of Northside Brunswick Kiwanis for 27 years.

He was active in the Presbyterian churches in all the places where he resided and served as an officer when called upon. He was currently a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church.

His parents were Lonnie Calvin George and Niza Sheffield George. He was also preceded in death by his four brothers, Winifred, Eugene, Amos and Bob.

In 1962, Mr. George married Nancy Nell Ellis. They enjoyed a 49-year marriage until her death in 2011. In 2015, he married Tootsie Hickox. They were happily married until her death in 2020.

Mr. George is survived by two children, Sally George Cramer (Bob) of Atlanta and Stephen Ellis George of St. Simons Island; three grandchildren, Ben Cramer (Fanny), Sara Chesley Cramer, Jack Cramer; and a great-grandchild, Nicolai Cramer. He is also survived by his two sisters, Niza Jones of Statesboro and Mary Ann Vaticalos of San Antonio; his brother-in-law, Ed Ellis, and his wife, Johnnie, of Statesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

During his final years, Mr. George received wonderful support from his dedicated caregivers. The family would especially like to thank Nicole Billings for being by his side the past four years.

The family will receive friends at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 5-7 p.m.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, with interment following in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Georgia Hospice Association or the charity of your choice.

Edo Miller and Sons Funereal Home is entrusted with arrangements.

www.edomillernadsons.com.





Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2024

