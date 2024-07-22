Obituary - Charles West Parker Sr.

Charles West Parker Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville under the care of Community Hospice.

A resident of Brunswick for nearly 15 years, Charles was born on December 14, 1943, in Millen, Georgia, to the late Heyward Wilson Parker and Dorothy Wildred Waters Parker.

He spent his formative years in Waynesboro, Georgia, later relocating to Statesboro in the early 1980s, where he worked as a delivery driver for Murray Biscuit Company.

Charles felt a call from the Lord and began a life of service to others as a pastor with the United Methodist Church, where he pastored several churches, mostly in the Southwestern part of the state, before retiring from ministry and taking up a career as a truck driver, owning and operating his own truck until he retired in 2006.

Charles also served his country in the National Guard for many years in his younger days and enjoyed fishing, reading, watching every kind of sport on television, including auto racing and especially the Braves and Falcons.

Survivors include his three children, Jennifer McDaniel and husband, Adrian, of Evans, Georgia; Charles “Chuck” Parker Jr. and wife, Donna, of Cairo, Georgia; and Connie Parker and companion, D.J., of Waverly, Georgia; three grandchildren, Jesse and Greyson McDaniel and Sarrah Grace Parker; half-sister, Kathryn “Katie” Parker Mobley; and nephew, Cole Parker Mobley.

Memorial services will be private.

