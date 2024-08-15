Obituary - Charles Philip Mitchell

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Born January 3rd, 1949, in Gainesville, Florida, Charles "Chuck" Mitchell's early life was defined and shaped by the rapid advancements in American life following the conclusion of World War II, a keen intellect coupled with a love of knowledge and the nomadic existence of a child born into a military family. All three of these key factors would shape the beloved husband and father he would become and whom we now celebrate.

Born to retired Marine Corps Col. William P. Mitchell (deceased) and Margaret W. Mitchell (deceased), Chuck was the second of three children born into the family, which also included Jacqueline (Albert) Harris and Henry (Kathy) Mitchell and the first to depart.

In later years, he would often recount those days with fondness and would speak in revered tones of the simple beauty of his grandparent's farm in Hawthorne, Florida, and of the first books he encountered and devoured at that age, including the works of the great science fiction and fantasy writers Wells, Verne and Tolkien. He could recount wholesale passages with ease. This amazing skill would carry into his adult age with his focus largely shifting to military history.

This sharp mind and intellect would define him throughout his life and many times his children would often try to best him in Jeopardy, but could never succeed. It would also lead him to seeking and earning his master's degree in history at Georgia Southern College, where he would meet the love of his life and his intellectual equal, who would later become his wife of 47 years, Christy S. Mitchell.

For the entirety of their marriage, they would partner together to bring three children into the world and in raising them with a love of knowledge and the encouragement of analytical thought, challenging each at various points to provide sources to their positions and research the whys. They would also be challenged to continuously reach for the stars and never to settle, no matter the barriers presented. Their children would also be afforded amazing and at times lovingly bemoaned history learning opportunities on each family vacation and would be introduced to the timelessness of classic 60s rock and 70s outlaw country with Willie Nelson providing the backdrop for their marriage.

Chuck and Christy would also both become lifelong educators challenging and inspiring generations of students with Chuck retiring from the Bryan County School System in 2007.

Post-retirement, Chuck continued to show his love and dedication to his family through countless acts of service including putting together his granddaughter Charlie's red Flyer wagon for her second Christmas, building an outdoor table that matched his beloved wife's aesthetics, constructing a dollhouse for all children who graced Jekyll's doorstep, including Harper and Hadley Perry, who brought an infectious joy to his life for so many years, continuously enhancing his yard or greeting visitors to Jekyll Island.

A lifelong lover of animals, including Taffy, Buddy, Sunny, Dobby, Murphy and Cooper, he was also always quick with a dad joke, the provision of a historical fact or the sharing of a cold beer while tales were told.

Chuck departed this world peacefully in the early morning hours of August 13th, 2024.

He leaves behind a void that will never be filled, but his memory will be carried forward through his loving wife, Christy S. Mitchell, who referred to him as her "rock" and her "guy"; and his children, Margaret Mitchell of Jekyll Island, William Mitchell of Thomasville, Christa (Bradford) Robbins of Atlanta; and his namesake and only grandchild, Charlie Elizabeth Robbins. He also leaves behind countless nieces and nephews, who speak of the great man he was and the legacy he leaves behind.

A celebration of life will be held for Charles "Chuck" Mitchell on August 31st, 2024, in Jekyll Island, GA. Please contact the immediate family for additional details.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made instead to the Serenity Foundation of Georgia in recognition of the amazing work of Georgia Hospice Care, who provided dignity to Chuck in his final days and gave comfort to the family.

Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2024

