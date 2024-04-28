Obituary - Charles Lindsey Hall, Jr.

Charles Lindsey Hall Jr., 66, passed away peacefully Saturday April 27, 2024 at his home in Statesboro, Ga., with his loving wife by his side.

Lindsey was born June 28, 1957 in Millen, Ga. He graduated from Jenkins County High School and retired from Briggs & Stratton in Statesboro. Lindsey was a dedicated employee for many years, but his true passion was music. He was a drummer and a producer and inspired many musicians to follow their dreams. He had a kind heart and a sweet spirit but most of all Lindsey made sure that his children knew the love of Jesus Christ and that He was their Lord and savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Lindsey Hall Sr and Alice Cubbage Hall.

He is survived by his wife Doris Shaw Hall and his children Erika Hall St Clair (Doc) of Brunswick, Ga., Gregory Tucker Hall (Becky) of Statesboro, stepson Pace Jenkins, his grandchildren Dymond, Jade, Gracie, Katelynn, Elaina, Anna Bell, and Alyla Graycen; and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care.

Visitation will be Monday, April 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in Millen.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Millen Cemetery, with Rev. David McLendon Officiating.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.