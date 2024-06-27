Obituary - Charles Lindberg Mallard

Charles Lindberg Mallard, age 99, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at his home in Statesboro, Ga.

Born on January 16, 1925, to Benjamin Turner “Cap” Mallard and Eliza Smith Mallard, Charles, the youngest of 11 children, nine of whom survived until adulthood, was born, raised and died in the same Bulloch County home.

A lifelong farmer with a love for the land, most days you could find Charles on his Massey Ferguson tractor preparing for the next season.

Charles left Bulloch County briefly for his service in the United States Army during World War II, but he would be the first to tell you that he got back here as fast as he could!

Charles was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and attended faithfully as long as he was able.

Charles will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary, Leo, Clyde, Cap, Lorie, Victoria, Matthew Carter, Troy, Walter and an infant brother; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, DeBritt and Claudine Lane.

Charles is survived by his wife of 71 years, Willette Lane Mallard of Statesboro; his children and their spouses, Joy Lane Mallard Mize and Charles of Martinez, Ga.; Sherry Lee Mallard Conner and Charles of Brooklet, Ga.; Eliza Kay Mallard Clark and Denny of Statesboro, Ga.; and Charles Ben Mallard and Kathy of Anderson, S.C.; his grandchildren, Andrew Mize (Laney), Kristina Ralston (Garrett), Carolyn Buckshaw, Toby Conner (Kelsey), Clay Conner (Megen), Matt Conner (Shelby), Mitchell Clark (Ashley), Meredith Bloser (Blake), Jordan Mallard (Emily) and Kayla Molinaro (Anthony); his 18 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Patty Davis Lane, North Charleston, S.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment will be at Brannen Family Cemetery on Westside Road, Statesboro, GA.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Clark, Andrew Mize, Toby Conner, Clay Conner, Matt Conner and Anthony Molinaro.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2024

