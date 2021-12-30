Obituary - Charles Edwin Harris

Charles Edwin Harris, 79, passed away on December 27, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Edwin was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Lonnie L. and Mildred Harris and remained in Bulloch County most of his life.He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sue Harville Harris, and together they built a life dedicated to their family.He retired from Brodie International after 49 years as a machinist.He had a passion for farming, maintaining the family farm and caring for his livestock throughout his life.He was an avid horseman, having secured many ribbons for barrel racing with his prize horse, Skipper.Edwin served in the National Guard for six years.He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and will be remembered for his gentle, kind spirit and as a hard-working, honest, strong, good man.Edwin was predeceased by his mother and father, Lonnie L. and Mildred Harris.He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Sue Harville Harris; his three children, Dwayne (Sheryl) Lewis, Greg (Susan) Lewis and Michelle Gillikin; and seven grandchildren, Terrell (Brittney) Lewis, Summer (Neil) Baird, DeAnn Lewis, Chelsi (Austin) Joyner, Dylan (Maci) Shaw, Taylor (Jerrid) Bass and Makade Shaw. Edwin is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Jaylee Baird, Tucker Baird, Caleb Shaw, Dean Shaw, Lainey Bass, Mason Lewis and Chandler Lewis. Additionally, he is survived by James (Linda) Harris, his brother; and Caroline (Harold) McNure, his sister; and by four nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Pastor Tom Osborne officiating.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be: Terrell Lewis, Dylan Shaw, Makade Shaw, Neil Baird, Austin Joyner, Jerrid Bass and Tucker Baird.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at www.oahospice.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



