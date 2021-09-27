Obituary - Catherine Hill Lanier

Catherine Hill Lanier, 79, of Twin City, and widow of Frank Lloyd Lanier Jr., passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Mrs. Lanier was born in Twin City on October 2, 1941, and was the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Hill.She was a 1959 graduate of Emanuel County Institute and furthered her education at Draughn’s Business School in Savannah.Mrs. Lanier was an owner of Candler Meats, working alongside her husband, Frank, for many years.She was a member of Twin City First Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lanier Jr.; and her parents, Kenneth Hill and Mary Edwards Hill.Surviving are her daughters, Marie Lanier Franklin (Robert) of Statesboro, Cathy Lanier Brown (Dean Wilkerson) of Twin City, Marsha Funderburke of Metter; grandchildren, Robert Dean “Robby” Franklin Jr. (Mary) of Reidsville, Katherine Ann “Katy” Franklin of Dunwoody, Kenneth Lanier Brown of Aline, April Nicole Brown (Shannon Coker) of Metter, Mason Alexis Funderburke of Atlanta and Baxter Wilton “Wil” Funderburke III of Metter; and great-grandchildren, Ava Catherine Brown, Emmaleigh Coker and Olivia Lynn Coker.The graveside service was held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon in Lake Cemetery.The family received friends at the graveside immediately following the service on Sunday.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



