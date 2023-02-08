Obituary - Carolyn Patricia “Pat” Foss

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Carolyn Patricia “Pat” Foss, age 75, passed away early Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.She was a native and longtime resident of Statesboro and moved to Townsend, Georgia, over 20 years ago.She worked for many years in the family business, Try-Me Ext. Co., Inc.Mrs. Foss enjoyed painting, crafts and woodworking. She also loved to fish, travel and camping.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandi Foss; her grandson, Bo Dominy; her brothers, Jack Gay and Euel Gay; her sister, Hilda Gay.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lucky Foss of Townsend; her daughters, Tina Elaine Riley (Kenny) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Ezette Foss Turner (Chris) of Brooklet, Ga.; her sister, Bonnie Donaldson of Statesboro; her brothers, Raymond Gay of Raleigh, N.C.; and Rupert Gay (Belle) of Statesboro, GA.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 1 p.m.–3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating.Pallbearers will be Jason Akins, Wesley Donaldson, Craig Gay, Eric Hodges, Harry Rogers and Greg Strickland.Burial will follow in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Alee Shrine or to the Masonic Lodge.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



