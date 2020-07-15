Obituary - Carolyn Driggers Cox

Carolyn Driggers Cox, age 82, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Register, Georgia, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born February 20, 1938, in Stilson, Georgia, to Daniel and Caroline Driggers.Even as a child she wanted to make a difference and make the world a better place. She achieved this in life by doing what she loved: teaching those with mental and developmental disabilities.After Carolyn retired, she spent as much time as she could fishing or tending her beautiful flower garden. However, her greatest joy was her two daughters, Lee and Dani, and the time she spent with them was her most precious possession.Carolyn is survived by and will be forever cherished and missed by her daughters, Caroline Lee Cox Long (William) and Caroline Daniel (Danni) Cox.The graveside service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Will Griffith officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



