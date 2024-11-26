Obituary - Buford Franklin White

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Buford Franklin White, age 94, died on Sunday, November 24th, 2024, at home in Statesboro, Ga., under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

Mr. White was born in Thomaston, Ga., on April 18, 1930. He was the son of Thomas Buford and Roberta Bernice Fountain White.

He joined the United States Army. During his service, he was a communication instructor in Germany for two years.

Mr. White returned from his military service and was employed by Union Carbide for 20 years and then began a career with Sandoz Color and Chemical for 15 years in Martin, S.C.

He then moved to Albany, Ga., for six years, Elberton, Georgia, for six years and lived nine years in Atlanta working as an electrical contractor.

He then retired to Bulloch County in 1971, where he worked with Blackstone Co. for several years.

Mr. White was a faithful member of Statesboro First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he was a member of Harmony Sunday School Class. He was a member of the American Legion Post 90 and the Vandy’s Coffee Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Steve White and Tim White.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mattie Hendrix White of Statesboro; his brother, John White of Rome, Ga.; a grandson, Blake White of Atlanta; and a great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The graveside service and burial will be Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross, Georgia 30092.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineradnerson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



