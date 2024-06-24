Obituary - Bobby Jackson White

Bobby Jackson White, age 86, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Southern Manor Assisted Living in Statesboro, Georgia. His most recent care was provided by Georgia Hospice Care Group.

He was born on January 15, 1938, to the late Robert Thomas White and Carra Viola Nichols of Coleman, Randolph County, Georgia.

Having lost his mother when he was 3 years old, he was raised by his father, who instilled in him Christian values, virtues and kindness throughout his upbringing in the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Brinson White; two sisters, Juanita White Wiggins and Martha White Bedsole.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnne White of Statesboro; a daughter, Donna White of Tybee Island, Georgia; and his son, Mark White of Warm Springs, Montana.

A native of Cuthbert, Georgia, he was a 1956 graduate of Cuthbert High School, where he was active in sports, especially football, and was voted Most Valuable Player his senior year.

After graduation, he enrolled at Troy State University on a football scholarship.

Later, he entered the U.S. Army and then accepted a position as credit manager with American Credit Corporation in Anniston, Alabama.

In 1965, he moved to Georgia and was appointed vice president of the National Bank of Georgia in downtown Atlanta. There, he managed the bank’s main office loan auto portfolio, which included over 20 branches.

He completed his B.A. in political science at Georgia State University during his tenure at NBG and moved from Atlanta to Statesboro in 1975.

He began a new career as senior sales account executive for Clarke American Corporation and worked with regional banks throughout middle and Southeast Georgia.

He was very successful in this position and earned many incentive awards and accolades for having top sales throughout his tenure.

He retired from Clarke American in 1994 to pursue another passion, teaching. After earning his master’s degree in political science at Georgia Southern University, he was hired as an adjunct instructor in political science and taught American Government until his retirement in 2003.

His interests also included real estate, which at this time, he became a real estate broker and appraiser, but did not pursue this as an occupation, only as a hobby.

He drew hundreds of house plans, including he and his wife’s forever home in Statesboro.

He enjoyed carpentry, music, cooking, fishing, hunting, spectator sports, and he especially enjoyed a good poker game with some of his special friends.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed the works of Thoreau and Emerson regarding the natural world and its relationship to the spiritual world, as he sat in his favorite rocker on the back porch.

Locally, Bobby was a long-time member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and served as secretary, parade marshal and fair chairman in the 1990s.

He was past member and director of the Bulloch County Wildlife Club for many years, and also a member of the Sandhill Hunting Club. He thoroughly enjoyed being a member of Snooky’s 10:30 Coffee Group, where he shared a special bond with his dear friends and colleagues while drinking coffee each morning and then “rolling the dice” to see which member would pay for the group’s tab that day.

Bobby was known for his genteel demeanor, his warm smile and great sense of humor. His legacy will live on through the many memories he created with his family and friends, and the lasting impact he made on all those fortunate enough to have known him. He left an indelible spot on all of our hearts, and he will be forever missed by so many.

The family extends many thanks to all the gifted, compassionate and professional healthcare members who worked tirelessly and cared for Bobby during his extended illness.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory, Statesboro, Georgia. Interment will be held at a later date in his hometown of Cuthbert, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2024

