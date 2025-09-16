Obituary - Bobby Dan "Poppers" Thompson

Bobby Dan Thompson was born January 29, 1953, to Bobby and Sara Thompson in Statesboro, Georgia.

He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1971, where he was the quarterback of the football team and dedicated to the local FFA program.

He was happy to graduate from school to move on to the opportunity to spend more time in agriculture. Bobby Dan was raised in a farm family and made the decision to stay in that industry through the best years, but also through the toughest ones.

He began his farming career with his grandfather, Dandy, and father, Bobby, near the place he still called home, where he passed peacefully on September 14, 2025.

He continued this labor of love with cousin, Chris Thompson, and later, his son, Eric Thompson.

Peanut season was Bobby Dan's favorite time of year. He enjoyed the peanut harvest, as technology had not completely taken over the operations of that process. One of Bobby Dan's claims to fame was his ability to drive a straighter line through the field than any GPS-enabled equipment will ever be capable of navigating.

In recent days, he shared with his mother, Sara, of how excited he was for the upcoming peanut season.

While Bobby Dan's granddaughters, Peyton and Emma Claire, immediately identified indestructible as the word that best described him, anyone who spent time farming with him would have thought BD stood for Bobby Destruction instead of Bobby Dan.

Bobby Dan had an adventurous spirit and genuinely enjoyed the outdoors. He spent a great deal of time traveling the roads and the fields surrounding the land he farmed and helping control animal populations with his expert marksmanship. He also loved the thrill of drag-racing and motorcycle rides.

He never showed up without a pocket full of candy for his grandchildren and enjoyed all things dessert. In spite of his love of all things sweet, he could also be described as stubborn. He never hesitated to share his honest opinion and was often right, at least according to him. He lived his life surrounded by other Thompson men who also shared the right opinions.

One of Bobby Dan's greatest loves was animals. He took in a multitude of strays over the years, dogs, cats, alligators and at least one otter and a bobcat. Bobby Dan did not discriminate in his quest to provide a loving home for any creature.

He had friends from young to old all over the county and a few surrounding counties. Bobby Dan didn't meet a stranger and shared his love of farming with advice to the young and upcoming generation as well as stories of the past with the friends he spent time cultivating deep relationships with over his 72 years.

Bobby Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dandy and Pearl Thompson.; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Ida Hinton; his father, Bobby Thompson; his cousin, Chris Thompson; and his stepdaughter, Kasey Fields.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janie Thompson; his mother, Sara Thompson; his son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Catina, and their children, Peyton and Emma Claire; his son, Tyler, and daughter-in-law, Ansley; his stepson, Travis, and daughter-in-law, Olivia, and their children, Jackson (his wife, Brianna, and their daughter, Delilah Rose); Addison, Greyson and Ellison; and his stepdaughter, Paige Carrington (Brad Bale); as well as Kasey's children, Lyncoln and Bishop. He is survived by numerous cousins as well.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Following, a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Patrick McElveen officiating.

Everyone is invited to the home of Eric and Catina Thompson after the service, 13965 Old River Road South, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Collins, Howard Thrower, Wesley Ellis, David Pope, Tyson Joiner, Daly Glenn, Sean Brannen and Jamie Brannen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Southeast Bulloch FFA Chapter by contacting Southeast Bulloch High School, 9184 Brooklet Denmark Highway, Brooklet, Georgia 30415; or by phone at (912) 842-2131.

Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2025

