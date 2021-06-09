Obituary - Billy Richard Cowart

Billy Richard Cowart, 85, of McCosh Drive in Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021.He was born in Register, Georgia, to the late Harold and Arlene Fail Cowart.Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Joyce Cowart; siblings, Arlene “Faye” Cowart, Bobby Cowart and Vernon Cowart.He served his country faithfully, retiring from the U.S. Navy, where he spent most of his career in a submarine. He subsequently retired from Unidyne as a production manager.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Lee Cowart and Glenn Cowart; granddaughters, Cassidy and Emily Cowart and Brittani Heater (Chris); great-granddaughter, Karley Pugh; sister, Marilyn Ann Colson; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake.A funeral service will begin promptly at 6 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery.Please visit his book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to send words of encouragement to the family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Billy’s honor to a charity of your choosing.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021

