Obituary - Bill Pertl Lovejoy

Bill Pertl Lovejoy of Brevard, N.C., died Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at age 95.Family and friends will be received at Care Funeral Home and Cremation Specialists, 204 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, Ohio, on Sunday, December 4th, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.with the Rev. David Demarest officiating. Interment will follow at Belmont County Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Bill’s honor may be given to the Johnson-Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship Fund for Muskingum University at TMCFunding.com.Online condolences for the family may be left at Carechapel.com.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.