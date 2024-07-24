Obituary - Beverly McBride MacGregor

Beverly McBride MacGregor of Metter, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Beverly was born July 2, 1947, in Macon, Georgia. Her parents were Mr. and Mrs. Bemon Gilmore (Miriam Williamson) McBride Jr.

She graduated with honors from The University of Georgia in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in sociology.

She married her high school sweetheart, Paul MacGregor, in August of 1969.

Beverly was an original teacher of the preschool at Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where she taught for 28 years.

While living in Statesboro, she was a member of The Statesboro Service League and The Women of Georgia Power.

She taught children’s Sunday school at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Beverly and Paul planned and chaperoned many youth ski trips, along with many other youth activities.

After moving to Metter, Beverly was an active member of Metter Methodist Church. She was an active member of a weekly prayer group and a weekly Bible study group. Together with Paul, she supervised Family Night Supper. Beverly was a member of The Dayspring Walk to Emmaus. She was in an Emmaus reunion group and served on the board of directors.

Beverly spent the last 14 years as an active grandmother to her five grandchildren, who brought her great joy.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Scotty MacGregor.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Francis MacGregor; her children, Paul Scott MacGregor, Miriam Amy MacGregor Davis (Hugh), Robert Gilmore MacGregor (Laura); grandchildren, Mary Clare Davis, Hugh MacGregor Davis, Daphne Jane Fauteux, Hannah Josephine MacGregor and Eliza Frances MacGregor; brother, Bemon Gilmore McBride III (Betsy); brother-in-law, Robert Bruce MacGregor III (Dell); sister-in-law, Kathy MacGregor; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Statesboro First United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27, at 2 o’clock p.m. with Dr. Hugh L Davis officiating.

The family will receive friends and family following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church Preschool.

Private interment will be at a later time.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



