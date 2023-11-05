Obituary - Betty Lucille Davis Shuman

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." -John 3:16

Betty Lucille Davis Shuman, 90, of Leefield, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Betty was born on May 21st, 1933, in Bulloch County, Georgia, daughter of the late Porter James and Verlie Davis. Betty was married to the late Robert Lamar Shuman and lived most of her life as a homemaker on the family farm and mother to her four children. Betty later began a 28-year career as a school bus driver for the Bulloch County Board of Education and was well known as one of the original employees of Vandy’s BBQ in the Statesboro Mall, where she waited tables for many years.

Betty loved being outside working in the yard and tending to her garden. She and her sister-in-law Marguerite Perkins enjoyed spending time together visiting friends and extending a helping hand to others. She was well known for being seen waving to folks from her riding lawnmower or in her rocking chair on her front porch of the log home she built with companion Jesse Bunch in Leefield. Her door was always open to family and friends alike.

Betty was of Baptist faith and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her son William “Bill” Thomas Shuman (Debbie), her sister Ruth Helen “Sprig” Williams (George), brother James Porter “JP” Davis (Irene), and daughter-in-law Anne Brogdon Shuman.

She is survived by her son Glenn Lamar Shuman, daughter Sandra “Sandy” Elaine Shuman both of Leefield, Georgia, and son Robert “Jody” Shuman (Amy) of Portal, Georgia; her grandchildren, Stephanie Shuman Howell, Travis Jason Shuman (Erin), Laura “Beth” Harville (Shannon), William Theodore “Ted” Shuman (Katya), Dee Shuman, Randi Nycole Shuman Mabe (Tyler), Luke Davis Shuman, Cole Tyler Shuman, Asher Pate Shuman, and Ridge Albert Shuman; and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered for her infectious smile, devoted work ethic, generous spirit, faithfulness, and commitment to being the best “Granny” to her family. She never met a stranger and if she did, she welcomed them all the same.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour in the parlor of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Eason (Trinity Baptist) officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Emory Perkins, Dennis Perkins, Mike Williams, Jeffery Williams, Stacey Girardeau, and Paul Bunch.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.