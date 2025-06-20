Obituary - Betty Jean Denton Rushing

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Jean Denton Rushing, age 98, of Bulloch County, on June 18, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Norman Rushing Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Lanier Rushing.

The Obion County, Tennessee, native was the youngest daughter of Samuel Thomas and Molly Brown Coleman Denton of Obion County, Tennessee. She was the last sibling of their eight children: her two brothers, Golden and Samuel “Jack”; and five sisters, Sue, Kay, Naidene, Norvell and Lilly.

She is survived by her sons, John Norman Rushing III (Lyn), Charles Thomas Rushing (Beth), Michael Denton Rushing; and her daughter, Betty Suzanne Rushing (Lawrence Lundy), all of Statesboro; three granddaughters, Jennifer, Darby, Marissa; four grandsons, Charles, Chad, Travis Rushing and Austin Hart, all of Bulloch County; as well as six great-grandchildren, Brantley, Briley, Brennen Wood, Royal Flemming, Kesler and Kellan Stamey. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

During her life in Bulloch County, Betty was a devoted member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church, serving as Nursery Sunday school supervisor, Sunday school literature secretary, member of the Crusaders Sunday School Class, member and president of the Brunson-Simmons Sunday School Class, member of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class, president of the Statesboro United Methodist Women, chairman of the Rubie Lee-Sadie Lee Circle of the UMW, member of the Inez Williams UMW Circle, chairman and program chairman of the Ruby Lanier Circle, mission chairman of the Lee Lanier Circle and member of the church board.

She was honored as the UMW Quiet Disciple of the Year.

She spent many years as a member of the Warnock Homemakers Club serving as president, serving on the Bulloch County Homemakers Council, with the East District Homemakers Council and as treasurer and state president of the Georgia Homemakers Council. Her membership was highlighted by winning the District Dress Review, followed by participation in the Georgia State Dress Review.

One of her favorite projects was working with the 4-H Clubs of Bulloch County teaching sewing and flower arranging. She looked forward to the annual Ogeechee Fair, where she worked with the craft exhibits and in the 4-H Food Booth.

She worked many years with the Marvin Pittman Parent Teachers Association, serving as president and program chairman, as Bulloch County PTA chairman, 7th District PTA chairman and life member of the Georgia PTA. She also served several years as Bulloch County chairman of the Bulloch County American Cancer Society.

Betty and John were active members of the Wanderers Camping Club, Chapter #489 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), AARP Bulloch County Chapter and Bulloch County Farm Bureau, where she served as the Women’s Committee chairman.

Betty was the manager of Brooklet Airpark, where many local small aircraft enthusiasts spent hours enjoying their hobby. In 1979, at the age of 53, she joined their ranks, earning her private pilot’s license and owning her own plane.

In addition to these activities, she was a devoted farmer’s wife. She was an accomplished homemaker skilled at cooking, canning, freezing, jelling, gardening, which included picking, shelling; skinning, gutting, scaling or wringing whatever her family brought home. She could sew, knit, crochet, quilt, smock and do various needlework. She would relate memories of sitting at her mother’s feet watching and learning her handwork. She spent many years sewing clothes for us, primarily for her daughter, Suzanne, culminating in a quilt made of saved scraps from many of the clothes she made. There was not much she would not tackle: curtains, bedspreads, clothes, coats, rugs and Christmas stockings.

Betty loved to decorate her home and spent hours learning crafts. She painted pictures, furniture and rooms and put up wallpaper.

Perhaps her greatest joy in life was taking photographs to capture the “memories” she wanted to keep. Thousands of photos were taken by numerous cameras purchased over the years. Photographs of every birthday, holiday and vacation were required and saved as precious mementos.

Betty was proud of her family. She was a woman of unwavering faith, deeply involved in her community and her church. Known for her kindness, generosity and unwavering spirit, she touched the lives of many. Her life was a testament to her strength and resilience. Her love for her family and her commitment to her community will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Her family would like to thank the residents and staff of Willow Pond Assisted Living for their kind thoughts and support during her illness. They would also like to acknowledge the staff and leadership of Abide Home Care and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their thoughtful and caring presence during her final days.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, June 21, at Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30459. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Lauren West, associate pastor. Interment will then be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Austin Hart, Brantley Wood, Brennan Wood, Chad Rushing, Charles Thomas Rushing and Travis Rushing.

Honorary pallbearers are the members of United Women in Faith of Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.





Statesboro Herald, June 21, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



