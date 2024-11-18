Obituary - Betty Elaine Wilson

Betty Elaine Wilson, a beacon of warmth and kindness, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024, in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 90. Born on February 6, 1934, in Cumberland County, North Carolina, Betty spent her life dedicated to her family, her faith and her community.

Betty's early years were spent in North Carolina, where she attended East Carolina University in Greenville.

After marrying Guy Wilson of Ayden, N.C., Betty chose to embrace homemaking and being a mother. Together, Betty and Guy built a marriage of almost 50 years, spanning three states. They eventually settled in Swainsboro, Georgia, where she resided until a few years after her husband's death in 2004. She then moved to Palm Harbor, Florida, to reside with family.

Betty's legacy is carried on by her two daughters, Christy Wilson Childress of Palm Harbor and Cindy Wilson Sheppard of Statesboro, Georgia, who were the center of her world. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy.

A long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Swainsboro, Georgia, Betty was active in Sunday school and the Women's Missionary Union. Her faith was a guiding light in her life, and she lived by the teachings of kindness and compassion and Jesus Christ. She often shared her wisdom and humor with those around her, embodying the spirit of community and togetherness.

She was known for her fun, loving personality.

Betty's interests were a reflection of her nurturing spirit. She was an enthusiastic cook, and her home was a testament to her love for decorating, always warm and inviting, a place where friends and family gathered often.

Betty found great pleasure in hosting events in her home, visiting with friends, attending church and traveling with her husband. She cherished the time spent visiting her children and grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens in Palm Harbor on Sunday, November 10th. A graveside service will be held at the Swainsboro City Cemetery in Swainsboro, Georgia, on Saturday, November 23rd, at 2 p.m.

Friends and family members are invited to attend.

Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2024

