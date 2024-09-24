Obituary - Betty Crook Samples

Betty Crook Samples, 96, of Statesboro, formerly of Tifton, passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2024, at Willow Pond Assisted Living in Statesboro.

A service to celebrate her life was held at Albritton Funeral Directors on September 23, 2024, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. William F. "Bill" Harrell officiating.

The family received friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial followed at Tift Memorial Gardens.

Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Mrs. Samples was born on March 5, 1928, on a farm in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Albert L. and Maude Ivey Crook. She married Lawton E. Samples and they were married for 64 years until his passing in 2012.

For the majority of their married life, they resided in Tifton, where they raised their four children.

She was a devoted member of Northside Baptist Church of Tifton for over 50 years, where she taught countless Sunday school and Bible Study classes. This teaching ability led her to Second Baptist Church in 1964, where she was asked to start the first church-based kindergarten in the county. Little did Mrs. Betty know that this would lead her to her career of teaching kindergarten for the remainder of her working life.

She was instrumental in starting programs at Calvary Baptist, First Baptist and the Christian Development Institute.

At some point in her career, the Ministerial Association of Tift County approached her to teach Bible in the Tift County Public School System and she gladly took on the position for several years.

Mrs. Samples was an active member of the Women’s Missionary Union. She served others on many mission trips locally and abroad. She also served on the board of Brother Charlie’s Rescue Mission and worked to help start and set up the programs.

She supported her husband, Lawton, within the Gideon ministry for many years. They were also active participants with the Billy Graham Ministries. Her love of the Lord was evident in all of her work.

She was a wonderful mother and devoted friend to many. Her cheerful countenance was a gift to her family and her service a gift to her community.

Mrs. Samples was preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh L. Crook, Weyman Crook and Max Crook; and sisters, Mildred Williamson, Kate Lee and Helen Crook, all of Carrollton, Georgia; and two sons-in-law, John Williams and Tim Marks.

She is survived by her four children, Jane Samples Williams of Bishop, Georgia; Jo Samples Marks of Statesboro, Georgia; Mark Samples of Statesboro, Georgia; and Paul (Sandy) Samples of Murrayville, Georgia. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Taylor (Lori) Williams, Garrett (Megan) Williams, Katie Marks (Jonathan) Vines, Smith (Kristen) Marks, Anna Samples (Jon) Palmer, Andrew (Taylor) Samples, Rachel Samples (Tyler) Sandifer, Ivey Samples (Austin) Peters, Tanner (Hannah) Samples and Grayton Samples. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Willow Pond Community, hospice, Abide and all of her caregivers, especially Shirley Williams and Tiffany Walthall-Thorton, for the great care she received.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brother Charlie’s Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 7712, Tifton, GA 31793.

Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.

