Obituary - Betty B. Akins

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Betty B. Akins was born in 1932, at home in Bulloch County, Georgia. She was the daughter of Pleasant B. and Daisy Brannen and the youngest of the 14 children.

After graduating from Statesboro High School, she attended Georgia Southern College, graduating in 1953.

She spent her first year teaching in Vidalia, Georgia, and was married to Jones Akins in January 1954. They moved to Fort Pierce, Florida, in 1956, where she taught elementary school for 30 years, first at Fairlawn Elementary, then C.A. Moore Elementary and then at Lawnwood Elementary, retiring in 1986.

She became a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Honorary Teachers Sorority in 1959 and was active for over 60 years.

She loved bridge and started playing in college and played into her 90s. Mrs. Akins was a member of First Baptist Church, Fort Pierce, for over 60 years.

She is predeceased by Jones Akins, her beloved husband; and survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the aides that assisted her over the past two years and especially to Nicole McDonald, who provided Betty with special care over the last year.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, c/o James Deal, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

The service was held at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce with burial at White City Cemetery.

An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 14, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.