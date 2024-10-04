Obituary - Benjamin Elbert “BE” Newman III

Benjamin Elbert “BE” Newman III, also known by “Jr.”, passed away October 3, 2024, after a brief illness. BE was born November 30, 1952, in Bulloch County.

He was a resident of Bulloch County for the past 71 years. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1971. BE furthered his education at Savannah Tech, where he earned a degree in mechanics.

He was a volunteer firefighter at the Nevils Fire Department for over 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and fixing tractors and vehicles.

Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Gladys Newman; his son, John Newman, and his wife, Glenda; his stepdaughter, Kristy Hodges; step-granddaughter, Natalie Hodges; step-grandsons, Steven Joiner Jr., Thomas Joiner and Jonathan Joiner; eight step-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, at 11 o’clock in the morning, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

Family will receive family and friends following the service.

A memorial burial will be held Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, at Red Hill Church Cemetery following the memorial service.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2024

