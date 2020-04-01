Obituary - Belinda Allen Creech

Mrs. Belinda Allen Creech, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.Belinda married Ben "Benny" Creech on November 28, 1970. Psalms 31:10-12, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life."Belinda retired from Kellogg's, formerly Murray Biscuit Company, where she worked as a production operator.She was also a longtime member of Southern Pines Baptist Church.Family members include her husband, Ben H. Creech Jr.; sons, Charlie Creech (Abby), Chris Creech; stepchildren whom she raised: stepson, Jimmy Creech (Bobbie); stepdaughter, Sandra C. Foss (Gary); step-granddaughters, Crystal Burton, Lexie Foss, Madison Foss; three step-great-grandsons, a brother, Lester M. Allen Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pamela Frost.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Seed Line Ministry of Southern Pines Baptist Church, 4289 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA 30809.Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907; (706) 364-8484.Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



