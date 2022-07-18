Obituary - Barry Lamar Beasley

NEVILS, Ga. -- Barry Lamar Beasley, age 36, passed away at his home in Nevils, Ga., on July 17, 2022.He had a gentle soul and kind-hearted spirit. He loved deeply and would offer the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Even after his death, Barry continues to help others through organ donations.He loved his son, Alex, and the rest of his family. He loved the outdoors, mowing with Grandpa’s tractor, hunting and fishing.He was born and raised in Nevils, Ga., where he spent most of his life.While he leaves behind many who loved him, he is now at peace with his Savior.He was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church of Nevils, Ga.Barry was currently employed by Automation Systems and Controls, Inc., in which he thoroughly enjoyed.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roscoe and Mae Beasley, Metter, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Helen Davis Williams, Nevils, Ga.; and his first cousin, Travis Michael Williams, Nevils, Ga. He leaves behind his precious son, Alexander Beasley, age 9, who thinks his daddy is Superman.He is survived by his father, Randy Lamar Beasley; and fiancée, Kelli Gunning, Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Donna Williams Beasley, Nevils, G.; his sister, Becky Beasley Rogers, and husband, Scott Rogers, Nevils, Ga.; and nephews, Tommy Kendricks, Aden Rogers; and niece, Vivian Rogers. He also leaves behind his grandfather, George W. Williams, and wife, Louise Sims Williams, Nevils, Ga. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Keith Beasley, David Culberson, Mike Jones, Rob Jones, Mike Kendricks and Austin Williams.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2022

