Obituary - Barbara Mosley

Barbara was born to the union of the late Charlie Mosley and Bernice Mae Thelma Riggs Mosley on November 7, 1962. She was the third child born to this union.

Barbara attended the Willow Hill Elementary School and Portal High School in Bulloch County, Georgia. She graduated from Portal High School in 1980 and attended Georgia Southern College, which is now Georgia Southern University.

Barbara began working for the Telamon Corporation in April 1988 and her career would expand over 35 years.

Barbara worked in various positions with Telamon, starting as a case manager, and ending her career in 2023 as a deputy director. She managed program operations in the states of Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. Barbara was well-known throughout the National Farmworker Jobs and National Workforce boards.

Barbara received many recognitions over the years for participation in regional economic and leadership development programs. Some of the boards she served on include Middle Georgia Consortium Workforce Development, Delta Association of Rural Initiative (DARI), Association of Farmworker Opportunity Program (AFOP) and Eastern Regional Alliance of Farmworker Advocates (ERAFA).

She started her career in Statesboro with Telamon, but would later move to Dublin, Georgia, to work for Telamon after receiving a new position.

Barbara made a career change and began working for Southeast Non-Profit Housing Inc., in September of 2024. She was hired as director of Strategic Initiatives and reported to the CEO, Mr. Jacob C. Rogers. Barbara was excited to join this organization and could help grow the organization. She was employed by Southeast Non-Profit Housing until her passing.

Barbara joined the Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Elder James J. Grant. Upon moving to Dubin, she began attending church at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church and later joined New Vision under the leadership of Pastor Horace Austin.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Mosley; and sister, Lannie Joe Mosley Scott.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memories: mom, Bernice Mosley; brothers, Ray (Odean), Brent and Gary (Felecia); aunt, Carolyn Mosley; special friend, Renwick Stanley; and daughter, Libby; nieces, Bridgett Scott, Talana Mosley Hobbs (Miron); nephews, Jeremy Scott (Shakela), Benjamin Scott (Danielle), Andrew Mosley (LaPortia); great-nieces, Jaylah Scott, Neriyah Ware, Leilani Scott, Moriah J. Hobbs, Charley Nova Mosley; great-nephew, Camden Hobbs.

A family visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Ms. Mosley will lie in repose at the church on the day of service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Ms. Barbara Mosley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Portal Georgia, the Rev. Maurice Hill, pastor; Elder Joseph Mosley, presiding and Elder Horace L. Austin Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Munlin Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2025

