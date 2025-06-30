Obituary - Barbara George Brooks

Barbara George Brooks, age 86, was called home unexpectedly on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025. Barbara was born on September 29, 1938, to Marvin Chester and Inez George of Ben Hill County, Georgia, but had lived in Bulloch County since 1972.

On June 16, 1961, Barbara married the love of her life, LeGrande Brooks, and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Barbara’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as long as her health allowed. For many years, she and her husband, LeGrande, taught youth Sunday school and volunteered on numerous mission trips, camps and other youth events.

She was a devoted member of the Adult Choir and was involved in many ministry opportunities, including Vacation Bible School, Senior Adult Choir, the Agape Sunday School Class and the Camila Boyd Mission Group.

Each morning, she could be found at her kitchen table doing her Bible study and praying over concerns for family and friends. She was a woman of faith who always saw the good in people.

Barbara was also an active member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club and the Community Bible Study.

She taught school at Hess Elementary in Chatham County and taught at Mattie Lively Elementary in Bulloch County, where she retired.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edwin L. “Eddie” Brooks Jr.; her mother, Inez George; her father, Marvin Chester George; and her son-in-law, Kevin Wallace.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin L. (“LeGrande”) Brooks; her children, Jennifer Wallace of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Michelle NeSmith (David) of Statesboro, Georgia; and Dr. Hambric Brooks (Teresa) of Forsyth, Georgia. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Statesboro at 1 p.m, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Dr. John Waters and Dr. Hambric Brooks will officiate.

Pallbearers will be David NeSmith, Blake NeSmith, Haydon Rollins, Thomas Brooks, Caleb King and Bryan Franklin.

The family will hold a private burial at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Ministry or Nursing Ministry.





Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







