Obituary - Arnold E. "Jack" Berry

DUDLEY, Mass. -- Arnold E. "Jack" Berry, 90, passed away December 4, 2022.He leaves his wife, Alice T. (Robillard) Berry; two sons, John Kevin Berry and his wife, Sharon, of Dudley; and Mark Berry and his wife, Diana, of St. Petersburg, Fla. He also leaves three grandchildren, David, Michelle and Michael and his wife, Nicole; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Leo, all of the Dudley area; two brothers, Drexel and Conner, both of Statesboro, Ga.He is predeceased by his first wife, Jean (Duff) of Dudley; and his two sisters, Mary Willie and Jean of Statesboro, Ga.He was born January 2, 1932, in Statesboro, Ga., son of the late Willie and Lucy (Conner) Berry.He graduated from Berry College, then served in the Coast Guard.After moving to Dudley, he began working for the Webster school system. He became vice principal, then principal of Bartlett High School before retiring.Jack was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing, gardening and being with his family.As per his request, there are no calling hours.The graveside services will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Webster.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The United Church of Christ, Federated, 4 Church Street, Webster, MA 01570.The Robert J. Miller Funeral Home and Lake Chapel, 366 School Street, Webster, is assisting the family with arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



