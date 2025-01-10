Obituary - Annie Mae Waters Motes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Annie Mae Waters Motes, a beloved member of the Statesboro, Georgia, community, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2025, at the age of 95, after a short illness. Born on March 30, 1929, to James Clifton "Jim" Waters and Annie Elizabeth Martin Waters, Annie Mae was raised on the cherished Waters Homeplace, just off Harville Road.

As one of 18 children, Annie Mae grew up surrounded by love and strong family ties. Her family celebrated life with joy, from birthdays to Easter egg hunts, Memorial Day BBQs, Fourth of July picnics and Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts, where tables overflowed with Southern cooking.

Known for her warmth and humor, she often played Santa Claus during Christmas gift exchanges, delighting both young and old.

A proud graduate of Nevils High School Class of 1946, Annie Mae first worked in Savannah. She joined Statesboro Telephone Company in 1952 and married John Motes on February 25, 1955. She retired from Statesboro Telephone in 1996 after 44 years. Later in life, Annie Mae found joy in helping her adopted son, Bobby Lee Waters, in his estate sales business.

More than anything, she adored spending time with her family. She never missed the opportunity to gather with family and continue a heritage of faith, food and fellowship. She was also deeply touched by the family’s enduring legacy, including a great-great-great-niece who shares her name, a beautiful reminder of the love and connection that transcends generations.

Many of her nieces and nephews have fond memories of her love for fishing at the farm, in the creeks near Sinkhole, at the pond in Metter and at her sister’s coastal home.

Annie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Annie Waters; her husband, John Motes; siblings, Melrose Waters, Ronella Waters McCallar (Paul and Ralph), Euella Waters McCorkle (Hayden), Nathalee Waters Rountree (Eldis), Frankie Lou Waters Waters (Henry), Sybil Waters, Myrtle Waters Williams (Warren), Mary Frances Waters Williams (Brooks), James Clarence Waters (Lois), Vernon "Dunt" Waters, Zenta Lee Waters Goss (Bill), Thera Nell Waters Tanner (Mark), George Swinton Waters, Thomas William Waters, Waldo Waters, Klaris Waters, an infant sister, two nieces, five nephews and one great-nephew.

She is survived by her adopted son, Bobby Lee Waters; her sisters-in-law, Marie Waters of Nevils, Sara Waters of Hopeulikit, Faye Miller of Savannah and Lillian (Grover) Radke of Texas; her brother-in-law, Steve Motes of Nevils; and three generations of nieces, nephews and extended family who will always cherish her memory.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Marty Waters, nephew, will officiate. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: nephews, Mike Waters, Jimmy Williams, John Hatfield, Gary Munson, Andy Hughes, Jamie Hughes, Johnathan Hughes and Norm Brink.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Deloach’s Cemetery Fund, 3520 Nevils-Groveland Road, Nevils, GA 31321.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Georgia Hospice Care and Southern Manor for their excellent care of Annie Mae.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 11, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



