Obituary - Annette Lavern Roberson Kennedy

On March 2, 1962, God delivered one of His most unique and precious creations into the arms of Charlie Lee Roberson and Robbie Ward Porter in Augusta, Ga. They named their beloved bundle Annette Lavern Roberson, though she was most commonly known as "Aunt Nanny" by her nieces and nephews.She attended the Bulloch County School System and later obtained her Georgia education diploma. She later furthered her education at Ogeechee Technical College and earned her certification in nursing assistance.At an early age, she accepted Christ and joined the New Light Baptist Church in Woodcliff, Ga., and later became a member of Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church until her health declined.Annette was an employee of Franklin's Restaurant for many years. Of all of the incredible roles she held in her lifetime, Annette made it evident that she was one of the best cooks.She was preceded in death by her fiance' at the time of his death, Johnny Lundy; her father, Charlie Lee Roberson; and maternal and paternal grandparents.On Tuesday morning, approximately 3:45 a.m. Annette answered her Master's call and crossed this walk of life.Because love is far greater than death, her precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her husband, William Kennedy of Claxton, Ga.; her children, Derrick (Pearlie) Roberson of Decatur, Ga.; Maurice Roberson and Startavia (Gary Warren) Roberson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her grandchildren, Craig Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; Kamari Roberson of Savannah, Ga.; Johntavius Warren of Statesboro, Ga.; Delante Roberson of Decatur, Ga.; Maurice Roberson Jr. of Savannah, Ga.; Ashton Warren and Aubrey Warren, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, Robbie Mae (Corlise) Porter of Statesboro, Ga.; her stepfather, Ruben White of Statesboro, Ga.; her siblings, Lawrence (Diane) Roberson of Statesboro, Ga.; Brenda Johnson of Statesboro, Jacqueline (Quinton) Vickers of Pearson, Ga.; Aretha Roberson and Bernita White, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3 Peachtree Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the hour of 3 p.m. at the Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, 306 Shelby Street. Pastor Gwendolyn Jones, eulogist. Burial will follow in the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021




