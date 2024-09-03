Obituary - Anna Cecile Norton

Anna Cecile Norton of Stilson, Ga., 79, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 20, 1944, at Hunter Army Airfield to Charles T. Hadwin and Anna Yulee Butler Hadwin.

She was a wife, mother, homemaker and part-time hairdresser before she began her career with the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier for 28 years, here she proudly wore that Eagle badge while completing her route and enjoying conversations with her many customers until her retirement in 2012.

She also enjoyed riding her lawnmower, sewing and playing with her iPad. Most of all, she loved to make her family happy.

Surviving is her husband, Donald E. Norton Sr., of 64 years; daughter, Julie Todd (Steve) of Stilson, Georgia; son, Donald E. Norton Jr. (Gennetta) of Stilson, Georgia; grandchildren, Joshua Norton (Madison) of Pembroke, Georgia; Lemuel Todd (Akalie) of Rochester, New York; and Nicholas Cameron Todd (Nichole) of Register, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Rory Norton of Pembroke, Georgia; and Alden Todd of Rochester, New York; brother, Charles Ernie Hadwin (Dianne); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel, with the funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West.

Pallbearers: Joshua Norton, Nicholas Cameron Todd, Michael Todd, Jeremy Todd, Brandon Tapley and Tony Norton.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA, (912) 748-2444.





Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2024

