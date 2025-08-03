Obituary - Andrew Joe McGlamery

Andrew Joe McGlamery, age 81, died on Saturday, August 2, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by family and friends, after a lengthy illness.

He was born November 1, 1943, the youngest of seven children of Walter E. McGlamery and Marguerite Boyd McGlamery. He is predeceased by five of his siblings: sisters Frances McGlamery Lowe (A. V.), Hazel McGlamery Hartley (Marion), Betty McGlamery Ellis (Ben W.), and brothers Walter McGlamery Jr. (Leona) and James McGlamery (Barbara).

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his paternal grandparents John J. and Mattie Deal McGlamery as well his maternal grandparents James K. and Willie Roberts Boyd, all of Bulloch County. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Susan Vause McGlamery, and a daughter, Nancy Elizabeth McGlamery of San Francisco, CA. A sister Bonnie McGlamery Campell (J. P. “Pete”), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, also survive.

Joe grew up on the small family farm in the Middleground Community in Bulloch County. He was educated in the schools of Bulloch County and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Joe moved back to Statesboro and spent nine years on the staff of radio stations WWNS and WMCD, the last eight years as sales manager. Joe joined the 117th Tactical Control Sq. of the Georgia Air National Guard, where he served for six years.

In 1973 he began publishing a shopper publication, Southeast Georgia Buyer’s Guide, until selling it to Charles H. Morris and joining the staff at the Statesboro Herald in 1975.

Joe McGlamery business photo sometime in the 1980s.



Joe was a strong believer in taking an active role in improving the quality of life for everyone in the community. Some of civic clubs and service agencies he had a leadership role in, include:

• President, Statesboro Kiwanis Club – 1974-75

• Lieutenant Governor, 8th District, Georgia Kiwanis Club

• Chairman, Bulloch County Red Cross

• Member and Secretary, Statesboro City Planning Commission

• Chairman, United Way of Southeast Georgia

• President, Georgia Press Association – 1994-95

• In 1995, Governor Zell Miller appointed McGlamery to represent the 1st Congressional District, now the 14th, on the State Board of Education, where he served until January 1997

• Trustee, Georgia Southern University Foundation – 1988-2015; chairman – 1992-94; chairman A Day for Southern campaign – 2007

• Co-founder Ogeechee Choral Society

• Founding chairman Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education – 2007

• President Bulloch County Historical Society – 2010-25

Joe McGlamery on vacation in Scotland, his mother country, in 2022.



Highlights of Statesboro Herald career:

• Newspaper won hundreds of Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards, including first place in General Excellence eight times

• Helped launch Pennysaver and Real Estate Today publications in Bulloch, Screven and Liberty counties and in Savannah

• President of the Herald when newspaper won a Freedom of Speech case – May 17, 1999 – in front of the Georgia Supreme Court

• Publisher of Statesboro Magazine since 2007

• Helped launch multiple magazine publications across the Southeast Georgia region including Discovering Bulloch, Moments, Effingham Living, Liberty Life and others

• With the Herald as the primary sponsor, co-founded the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Awards and helped produce the prestigious event for 31 years – 1989-2019; originated the Statesboro Herald Humanitarian of the Year award for the event

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, August 9, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the services beginning at 2 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mark Burgess, senior pastor, will officiate.

Eulogists will include Charles H. Morris, Delia Mobley, Virginia Anne Waters and Nancy McGlamery.

Active pallbearers will be members of the Wednesday Night Social Club: Bill Moore, Johnny Parrish, Richard Rodgers, Jim Healy, Jerry Burke, Walter Garvin, as well as Chip Mobley and Carl Gooding.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bulloch County Historical Society. Also, David Bobo, Jon Burns, Alice Christmas, Mike Crews, Billy DeLoach, Gerald Edenfield, William Futch, Bo Galvin, Mark Griffin, Billy Hickman, Sgt. Kirk McGlamery, Bill Mills, Randy Morton, Ronnie Pope, Ruth Ann Rogers, Connie Sanders, Karen Tanksley, Bill Waters and Ellis Wood.

In lieu of flowers friends are invited to make a contribution to the Memorial Scholarship Fund of the Bulloch County Historical Society, 315 Savannah Avenue, Statesboro GA 30458, or to the charity of their choice. Interment at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, with Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home responsible for arrangements.