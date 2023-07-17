Obituary - Amy Diane Wagner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Amy Diane Wagner, known to many as Diane, passed away on July 14th, 2023, at the age of 83. She was attended by her loving daughter and son under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Amy is survived by her son, Gregg Wagner (Sally); daughter, Suzanne "Suzy"; and her two grandchildren, Chance (William) and Stephanie Wagner.

Her beloved husband and high school sweetheart of 61 years, Ray Wagner; her sister, Donna; and her brother, Charles; preceded her death. Amy's siblings passed away at a young age.

Amy was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to her parents, E. Paul Coup and Twila Coup.

Throughout her life, she worked at various universities, including Dennison, Armstrong and Georgia Southern.

Her dedication to higher education led her to the registrar's office at Georgia Southern, where she retired after 29 years in the University System.

Diane took immense joy in assisting with graduation ceremonies and witnessing the achievements of countless students.

In addition to her career, Diane and Ray embarked on a new venture together, opening Daylight Donuts in Statesboro with their daughter, Suzy.

Outside of work, Diane and Ray shared a passion for Georgia Southern football. They were dedicated supporters of the program and eagerly traveled to watch the team's games, witnessing its growth over the years. Their enthusiasm and unwavering support endeared them to many within the Georgia Southern community.

Diane was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

A private family service will be held in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to honor Diane's life and celebrate her journey.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Her memory will forever be cherished.

Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



