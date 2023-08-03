Obituary - Alison McLean

Alison McLean passed away July 14, 2023.

She was born July 11, 1951, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to John Ross and Emily Curry Stone.

She received her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Georgia and her masters from Ball State University.

She taught elementary music at Brown's Ferry in South Carolina, Jay County in Indiana and Mattie Lively in Statesboro, Ga., for which she was responsible for several musicals with her students.

She spent many hours raising funds for Mattie Lively Elementary School and assisting the Statesboro High School mathematics team.

She served as a mathematics teacher at the Statesboro STEAM Academy and was the educational director at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she met her husband, Bruce McLean.

Alison appreciated art and had a passion for music and gardening. She was a wonderful baker that made the best cookies.

Alison had a kind smile, a warm heart and was loved by anyone who was lucky enough to truly get to know her.

She had a giving spirit. When she found something she enjoyed, she had to share it with the people she loved, whether it be food or experiences.

Alison was a beloved sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, teacher and compassionate soul that passed away far too soon and will be dearly missed.

Alison is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Bruce McLean; children, Andrew McLean, Emily Hartmangruber (David), Susan Hurst (Eddie) and Tom McLean (Iku); grandchildren, Sidney Daugherty (Kamen), Jack Hurst, Camille McLean and Isaac Hartmangruber; siblings, David Stone (Ann) and Pete Stone (Susan); and predeceased by her sister, Marty McCutchen (Bill).

The family extends its deep gratitude to the many medical providers and friends, who provided their love, support and assistance to Alison.

A celebration of Alison's life will be held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Pittman Park United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 3, 2023

