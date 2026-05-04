Obituary - Ada Lee Fulford Correll

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ada Lee Fulford Correll, 84, passed away April 29, 2026, in her home. Ada Lee was a true Southern lady who embodied being the hostess with the mostest. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to James and Sudie Fulford. Her father passed away early in her life, and her mother became the center of her family.

Ada Lee attended Georgia Southern for one year, then transferred to the University of Georgia in Athens, where she met her future husband, Pete. They were married in Swainsboro in 1963.

She followed in her mother's footsteps and became a teacher, never losing her love for children, even after leaving the classroom.

She was a professional corporate wife, supporting Pete while he traveled the United States working in the paper industry, eventually settling in Atlanta in 1988. Much to their joy, they were back home in the South.

Ada Lee volunteered for many organizations, including the Atlanta Symphony, the Fox Theatre, Literacy Action, Boys and Girls Club, Grady Hospital and any church where she was a member. She loved an event and proudly chaired many throughout Atlanta, her favorite being Grady's White Coat Gala.

Being a mother was almost as big a joy for her as being a grandmother. Her annual Memommy Tea, showing off her five grandchildren, was a crowded event for her friends each Christmas.

Her children, Alston Correll and Elizabeth Correll Richards, who both reside in Atlanta, have watched their mother light up a room with her positive energy and prioritize being there for those in need. They have learned compassion and love from her.

time we see an orchid or eat sweet potato soufflé or meringues.

Ada Lee was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sudie Fulford; her brother, Durward Fulford; and her husband, A.D. "Pete" Correll.

Ada Lee is survived by her son, Alston Correll; his wife and their children, Kitty, Katherine, Kaylee and Pete; and her daughter, Elizabeth Correll Richards; her husband and their children, Ken, Corey and Jake. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Johnson; and nephew, Michael Johnson.

A service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street, on May 7th at 2:00, followed by a committal service at Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Grady Health Foundation at www.gradyhealthfoundation.org or the Ada Lee Correll Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia at https://give.uga.edu/adaleecorrell.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2026

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