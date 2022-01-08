Mrs. Lela Faye Smith Burns, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Lela leaves to cherish her husband Woodrow Burns, her two children Felecia (Sherman) Burns-Fleming of Midway, Ga., and Ronald Woodrow Burns of Statesboro, Ga; her loving grandchildren, Zialand Jaquez Burns of El Paso, Texas, and Brianna Christine Burns of Statesboro, Ga. She leaves to cherish fond and precious memories her loving siblings Roy Smith (Judy), Geneva Smith both of Asberry Park N.J., Lamar (Mildred) Smith of Portal, Ga. Clinton Smith, Earl (Latrease) Smith, Randolph (Judy) Smith, Annette Dekle, and Darlene Johnson all of Statesboro, Ga.; sister in law, Mae (Benjamin) Alston of Statesboro, Ga.; brother in law, James (Shirley) Burns of Warner Robins, Ga. She preceded her brother Otha Lenton Smith. She also leaves behind her Godchildren Corey Hills, Andre Hills, and James Jenkins, as well as her bonus daughter Janice Mikell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will all miss her.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA. 30458.

Celebration of life graveside service will be held on January 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA. 30459. Craig R. Tremble will be Eulogist.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook address www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.





Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2022

