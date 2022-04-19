Elder Robert Canty Jr., age 85, passed peacefully at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Metter, GA, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a self-employed contractor.He was a member of Statesboro Pentecostal Church of God. He served as pastor at The Pentecostal Church of God in Lumber City, Ga., until 2010.He is survived by his wife, Geneva Ward Canty of Statesboro, Ga.; children, Felena Canty of Detroit, Mich.; Tawala (Tony) Williams of Deland, Fla.; sister, Sherby Jean Ruffin of Rocky Ford, Ga.; brothers, William (Frances) Canty of Cincinnati, Ohio; Marion (Suie) Canty of Oakland, Calif.; and Roy (Carolyn) Canty of Statesboro, Ga.; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Johnnson Grove Church Road, Portal, GA. Evangelist Donnell Harden will be eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2022

