It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Cynthia Sula Olliff Harville and Gilbert Breck Harville. Cynthia, age 61, passed away May 1, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Gilbert, age 61, passed away December 6, 2021, in his home in Statesboro, Ga.Breck and Cindy, as they were known by their family and friends, were both natives of Statesboro, Ga.Cindy is the daughter of Thomas Lamar Olliff and Anna "Jincie" Olliff.Breck is the son of Harriette Cone Adams and Kimball H. Harville Sr.Breck and Cindy were soulmates who were married for 42 years. They were deeply devoted to each other.Cindy Harville was known and loved by many. She never met a stranger and was fast friends with everyone she met. She loved children and went out of her way to make each one she met feel special. She enjoyed and was very talented at doing crafts of all kinds.Breck Harville had a deep love for music, which he inherited from his grandmother, Mrs. Nannette Cone, former Statesboro music teacher. He was a tremendous animal lover and is known for his generosity and care of many stray dogs and cats.He was a certified mechanic and ran his own automotive service business for several years.Cindy Harville was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, David Olliff, Terrell Olliff and Thomas Lamar Olliff Jr.; and a sister, DeRita Smith.Breck Harville was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mayor James Gilbert and Nannette R. Cone Sr. and Virgil K. Harville Sr. and Annie Dell Riggs Harville.Surviving are their sons, Breck Jamison Harville (Crystal) and Chad Olliff; grandsons, Kyle Thomas Harville, Logan Anthony Harville, CJ Bryant and Jonathan Bryant; granddaughters, Lily Rose Harville, Stephanie Brooke Olliff, Brittany Deloach (Jake) and Bonnie Bryant; their great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, Cindy's siblings, Jincie Delores Taylor (Carey), Renaee Rushing (Jerry), Greg Olliff (Tonya), Karen Iler (Michael), Phil Olliff and Kevin Olliff; Breck's mother and father, his siblings, Kimball H. Harville Jr., Keisha Eisenreich (Dan), Gaye Perry Williams (Chris), Suzanne Perry Adams (Ricky) and Thomas Haynes Perry Jr.A joint memorial service will be held at a later date.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



