Zero Gravity stunt show set for Luetta Moore Park Saturday, Oct. 29

By BECCA LERZO

An adrenaline rush takes the form of a fun-filled afternoon at an event coming to Statesboro this fall, the Zero Gravity Outreach stunt show at Luetta Moore Park on Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m.

The event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on bikes soaring through the air. With food trucks, vendors, activities, live music and a DJ, this will be an afternoon all members of the community can enjoy. This is a free event.

Zero Gravity Outreach is a Christ-centered platform for action sports athletes, musical artists, media professionals and dynamic motivational speakers with a focus to bridge the gap between today’s culture and true faith.

The event is organized and partly funded by several churches in the area, including New Covenant Community Church, City of David Worship Assembly, Connection Church and First Baptist Statesboro. Church leaders and volunteers across the community will collaborate in providing an exciting afternoon for everyone who attends. Queensborough Bank is also a sponsor.

“The purpose of this afternoon is to bring members of the community together to experience adventurous fun while also being exposed to the message of Jesus through music and testimony,” said Merilyn Fernandez, one of the event organizers. “Our hope is that those who attend will have the opportunity to hear of different churches in the area who desire to provide a place for people to explore and practice faith. We want the community to see multiple faith congregations unifying for the purpose of cultivating a vibrant Statesboro.”



