Young wrestlers go for the takedown during 2025 Camp of Champs

FCA Wrestling, Bulloch Elite Training Center and Storm Wrestling played host to the 2025 Southeast Georgia Camp of Champs last Thursday and Friday, June 5–6, inside Hanner Fieldhouse at Georgia Southern University. Open to wrestlers ages 7 to 18, the two-day camp offered an opportunity for young athletes to learn from some of the best in the sport. "This camp was about more than just wrestling; it aimed to instill core values like discipline, respect and leadership in our athletes," said Andy Tomlin, owner and director of Bulloch Elite.