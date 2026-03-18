Yarbrough - An Okefenokee mining opponent

Last week, Charlton County commissioner Drew Jones used this space to defend the actions of Toledo Manufacturing in the Okefenokee mining controversy. Comm. Jones, who also runs Toledo's day-to-day operations, says Toledo has gotten a bad rap from me and others over their intentions and wished to clarify their position, which includes how studies are done and by whom on whether or not to permit mining on Trail Ridge, adjacent to the swamp. He also emphasized the economic pressures currently felt by forestland ownership. Toledo owns some 50,000 acres in Charlton County where Trail Ridge is located.

Now, attorney Josh Marks, president of Georgians for the Okefenokee, a statewide group focused on protecting the Okefenokee, has his say:

"Drew Jones's comments professing dedication to independent science for safeguarding the Okefenokee Swamp were simply jaw-dropping in their audacity. The truth is Toledo and its owners, led by Jones and his uncle Joe Hopkins, have no interest in science unless it supports mining along the swamp's edge, and accordingly they remain the most serious threat to the Okefenokee.

"Here are the facts: Toledo has been pushing for mining of its 30,000-plus acres along the swamp's edge for over 30 years. Toledo leased 23,000 acres to Dupont Chemical in the 1990s despite numerous independent scientists saying mining could damage the swamp. And in 2024, Hopkins was quoted saying: 'I honestly wish Chemours [DuPont's successor] was in Twin Pines' place right now,' referring to Twin Pines Minerals, the company that tried and failed to open its own strip mine immediately south of the Toledo land. That sure sounds like solicitation.

"During the Twin Pines saga, scores of independent scientists, none of whom received compensation from project opponents, produced hundreds of pages of data and reports showing mining would damage the swamp.

"These scientists also repeatedly criticized Georgia EPD, the state's mining regulator, for repeatedly using faulty methods in its analysis of TPM's project, which criticism was joined by former EPD employees. EPD's failure could be explained by its lack of any groundwater hydrologists or that the agency answers to Governor Kemp, who received over $150,000 from Hopkins, Twin Pines and other mining interests. Either way, the regulators Jones thinks deserve our deference have instead been proven incapable of doing the job.

"UGA released a rigorously prepared peer-reviewed study in December 2025 proving that pumping of groundwater would draw down the swamp's surface, and because any mining on Trail Ridge would require groundwater pumping, shows mining would damage the swamp. Not a single scientist with the requisite expertise said that Twin Pines' project could be done safely or has challenged the UGA study. Toledo's response? Silence.

"If Toledo truly supported independent, rigorous science, why has it ignored the independent scientific consensus, especially the UGA study, and the criticism of EPD?

"The only possible explanation: money. Toledo and the extended Hopkins family would make hundreds of millions from mining. And to be clear, they're not poor, but are in fact incredibly wealthy. Toledo's and Hopkins's land holdings collectively exceed $30 million in value.

"And yet Jones, Hopkins, et al have repeatedly claimed that a scientifically supported prohibition of mining on Toledo's land would destroy their property rights. That is simply ludicrous. Toledo's lands have generated millions from decades of timber harvesting and can continue generating millions via timber, appropriately designed residential development and conservation strategies like stream mitigation.

"Not only is the Hopkins family wealthy, but they also exert outsized political influence. As a Charlton County Commissioner, Jones endorsed the Twin Pines project in 2019 despite Toledo having a direct interest in seeing mining approved in the county and the eventual windfall that would create. He chose not to recuse himself despite the apparent conflict of interest. Not exactly a paragon of transparency.

"Jones and Hopkins testified twice against the Okefenokee Protection Act, even though the bill would protect the swamp and the over 800 jobs and $90 million in annual revenues the swamp generates and was supported by nearly 100 bipartisan Georgia House members. And they are leading the opposition to the Oke's World Heritage Site designation, even though such recognition will generate more visitation and improve his community. Why have they done all of this? Take one guess.

"The bottom line: if Toledo Manufacturing really believes in environmental stewardship, they should follow their own advice, listen to the independent scientists, abandon the pursuit of mining and sell or donate their land for conservation. That would be a tremendous gift to Georgia and the world and cement the legacy of the Hopkins family for present and future generations."

There you have it. Both sides have spoken. Now, it is your turn.





You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, GA 31139 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.