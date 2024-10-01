By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Wreck at intersection of Highway 301 South and 46 snarls traffic; watch video from scene
Trooper: Two taken to hospital with minor injuries
301 Wreck
A Ford F150 truck sits at the side of Highway 301 South after being struck by a southbound Ford Explorer Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin

Accident at Intersection of Highways 301/46

A two-car accident Monday night at the intersection of Highways 301 South and 46 stopped southbound traffic for more than one hour and resulted in minor injuries.
By: Jason Martin

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Bobby Durden Jr., a Ford F150 truck was traveling east on Highway 46 at about 9 p.m. Monday. The vehicle had stopped at the intersection of Highway 301 South, where the traffic light was not operating due to the effects of Hurricane Helene last week. As the driver crossed Highway 301, a Ford Explorer failed to stop, Durden said, and struck the F150 on the front driver's side.

Traffic laws require all vehicles to treat intersections with traffic signals that are non-operational as a four-way stop.

The resulting crash sent debris across 301 southbound and the Explorer was stopped in the middle of the road.

301 Wreck
A Ford Explorer sits in the southbound lane of Highway 301 South Monday night after an accident at the intersection with Highway 46. - photo by Jason Martin

The two occupants of the Explorer could be seen walking after the crash. Durden said they were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center to be "checked out," Durden said, but the injuries were "minor," he said.

No one was injured in the F-150.

Southbound traffic on 301 was stopped for more than one hour as the debris and the Explorer were cleared from the roadway.

There have been several accidents in Bulloch County as a result of dozens of non-working traffic signals due to Helene and drivers not observing the intersections as four-way stops.

301 Wreck
Traffic is shown waiting for debris to be cleared southbound on Highway 301 South at the intersection of Highway 46 Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin


