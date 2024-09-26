Woman taken to Memorial in Savannah after morning accident in southeast Bulloch; watch video from scene

A woman was transported to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah after a Thursday morning accident in southeast Bulloch County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jamey Holloway, a Kia K5 sedan was traveling north on Bella Terra Road about 8 a.m. and didn’t make a complete stop when it came to the intersection of Emit Grove Road. A Ford Ranger traveling east on Emit Grove Road couldn’t stop and hit the K5.

“(The Ranger) struck the driver’s side of the Kia, which caused the driver to lose control and go into the ditch,” Holloway said.

Watching the clean-up after the wreck, the teen driver of the Ranger said he saw the sedan wasn’t stopping at the intersection, but he couldn’t avoid hitting her. He suffered a small cut under his lip, but was otherwise uninjured.

Two children in the Kia were removed from the vehicle, but the driver had to be cut out of her side when Bulloch County Fire arrived on the scene. She suffered what appeared to be injuries to her lower extremities and was taken to Savannah.

Emergency and fire crews with Bulloch County clean up the scene of a Thursday morning accident at the intersection of Bella Terra Road and Emit Grove Road in southeast Bulloch County. - photo by Jason Martin



Trooper Holloway said his initial observation was the injuries to the Kia driver were not life threatening, but he did not have an update on her condition.

The two children were taken by private vehicle to East Georgia Regional Medical Center to be checked out, he said.

Both Bella Terra Road and Emit Grove Road were blocked for about one hour, Holloway said, while crews cleaned up the scene.

Holloway said no charges in the incident have been filed at this time.