With its 4-peat in the books, Southeast Bulloch flag football dynasty keeps rolling

In the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets' three previous state championship title seasons they had never tasted defeat and never trailed in a playoff game. This year there was a little more adversity to overcome.

Last month, the Yellow Jackets had their 77-game win streak come to a close as they fell 7-0 to Calvary Day in their regular season finale. Last Monday afternoon in Atlanta, the Jackets also found themselves trailing for the first time in a state championship game, down 6-0 to Columbus with just over seven minutes to play in the game.

The Jackets responded, driving the length of the field and scoring a one-yard touchdown by Paige Nelson to tie the game. They were able to carry that momentum into overtime where they scored a touchdown and the defense was able to keep Columbus out of the end zone to secure the Yellow Jackets' fourth-straight state championship.

“This one may mean the most to me,” said SEB coach Marci Cochran. “We have lost so many key players the past two years. We have over half of our offense starting for the first time, including an underclassman at quarterback. I am so proud of how they fought and never hung their heads. This is a group of fighters and they wanted this so badly.”

Sophomore quarterback Emma Cate Barron was named the game’s most outstanding player. In the playoffs alone, Barron threw for over 600 yards and five touchdowns. In Monday’s championship game in overtime, she scored her fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Barron was happy to make amends for an early interception which she admits came when she was feeling the weight of the game.

“Starting the game, we were all pretty nervous as we knew we were going up the best team we’ve played this year,” Barron said. “I knew I had to come back after throwing the interception and I think I finally got going in the second half. We were in a similar situation to what we were in when we lost to Calvary and we knew from that we had to answer with a touchdown. The feeling is unbelievable especially with the teammates and coaches we have, and of course our fans too.”

For seniors Jaci Kitchings, Jadyn Williams and Isabella Cruz they will leave Southeast Bulloch with a record that can never be broken. The trio have gone four-for-four and graduate as the first players to have four state championships. Williams and Kitchings both had significant playing time in all four title games and cherished their time playing flag football.

“I can’t believe it is over,” Williams said. “I honestly can’t believe I am as emotional as I am right now. The fact that we were losing in the fourth quarter and found a way to come back and win made me realize how much I am going to miss this. Being able to play since my freshman year has been an amazing experience. I feel like I have tried to improve every year and this feeling is just awesome.”

“I know we were down at halftime but it was a lot like last year against North Oconee when there was no score at halftime,” Kitchings said. “The coaches talked to us at halftime and they had faith in us, and we did too. Being a senior, I knew this was my last game and I was going to do everything I could to finish off with another ring. To be up there and get that fourth trophy was just such a great feeling. I will miss all these girls and the coaches too and we have the best fans in the world.”