Winter weather: Bulloch public schools to be closed Wednesday; Georgia Southern going to remote classes; BA cancels Wednesday classes

Bulloch County Schools will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for a normal schedule, but the district will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the school district announced in an email Monday afternoon.

All afterschool and extracurricular activities are cancelled for both days.

"This decision is based on the most accurate weather forecasts available, which predict severe winter weather to impact our area beginning late Tuesday through Wednesday morning," the email read.

The school district said it would continue to monitor weather updates closely, and requested parents and guardians to remain alert for further communications or schedule changes.

"If weather conditions change, the possibility of an early release on Tuesday exists. Should that occur, please know that all children will still be served lunch."

A decision about school operations for Thursday, Jan. 23, will be made by 2 p.m. on Wednesday. No decision has been made yet regarding any potential make-up days, but April 7-8 were designated and communicated as possible make-up days with the 2024/2025 calendar and could be activated if needed.





Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University is moving to remote operations for all campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, the university announced in an email Monday afternoon.

According to the email, classes will be held online on Tuesday and Wednesday. Students should check Folio for updates.

“Employees who are able should continue with remote work during times of remote operations. Faculty and staff should work with their supervisors,” the email stated.

All in-person university events are canceled during the time of remote university operations.

More information is available online at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

Bulloch Academy cancels classes Wednesday

Bulloch Academy will be open Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 7:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., the school announced in an email Monday afternoon. All after-school activities, including daycare are canceled.

School will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 22.





Ogeechee Technical College

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Ogeechee Technical College is transitioning all classes remote starting at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 22, the college announced in an email Monday afternoon. Students should monitor email for communications from their instructors, the email said.

The OTC campus will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday. Communications will be sent out on Wednesday regarding campus operations on Thursday, Jan. 23.