By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center holds Juneteenth commemoration
Presented by the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP and the Willow Hill Center, the June 14 Juneteenth commemoration featured entertainment, a Juneteenth exhibit, a tour of the historic Willow Hill School and the center’s other exhibits, plus other activities and refreshments.
One of the highlights was Dr. Maxine Bryant’s recitation of an original poem titled "We Be Free."
The poem is from the point of view of a newly emancipated enslaved person and kicked off her speech, which highlighted modern "freedom keepers" as opposed to ancestors who were "freedom dreamers." She asked everyone in attendance to participate in creating a better day. "If you can see it, you can be it," she concluded.
The original Willow Hill School near Portal, Georgia, was founded by formerly enslaved families for their children nine years later, in 1874. The current building was constructed on or near the same site in 1954.